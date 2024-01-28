Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 12,423 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,423 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 81,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.73. 1,473,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,039. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

