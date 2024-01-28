Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 195 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $489.82. 4,097,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,177,784. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $491.45. The company has a market cap of $378.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

