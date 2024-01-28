Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,249 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ META traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $394.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,159,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,562,819. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.95 and a twelve month high of $396.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total transaction of $7,722,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 856,675 shares of company stock valued at $293,293,442 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

