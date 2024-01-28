Aviance Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. 3,259,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.31.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAA

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.