Aviance Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.2 %

TAP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,151. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.32 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.41.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 142.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

