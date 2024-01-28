Bancor Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.21 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Bancor token can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001636 BTC on popular exchanges. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $92.29 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00017345 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00018004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,148.23 or 0.99893102 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001025 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011352 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.02 or 0.00203877 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor (BNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,724,878 tokens. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

