Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 11.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Callahan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 103.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,810 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

