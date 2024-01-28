BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.08% of BlackRock worth $72,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after buying an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,252,126,000 after purchasing an additional 138,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,276,884,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,439,000 after buying an additional 255,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $787.30. 687,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $778.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $712.72.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.