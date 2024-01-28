Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day moving average is $108.91.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 174.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BX. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.69.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

