Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,788,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,151,000 after purchasing an additional 790,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,875,000 after purchasing an additional 71,608 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BX traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,715,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,664. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.91.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.69.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

