Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,355 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after buying an additional 42,386 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,136,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 102,215 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

RA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.07. 233,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,099. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,981.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

