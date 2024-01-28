Brooklyn FI LLC Has $11.07 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,026 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 6.0% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,922,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,656 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,943 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,947,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,105,000 after acquiring an additional 626,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $158,614,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.58. 1,596,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,641. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.