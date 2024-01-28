Brooklyn FI LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $448.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,404,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,009. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $449.51. The firm has a market cap of $358.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.63.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

