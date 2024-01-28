Cairn Investment Group Inc. Acquires 26 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $11.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $639.25. 2,410,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $647.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $601.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.55.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

