Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,752 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 2.4% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $718,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after buying an additional 6,027,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,923,199,000 after buying an additional 2,163,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,788,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.06.
Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,610. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $78.89.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.22%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
