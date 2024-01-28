Cairn Investment Group Inc. Purchases 297 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 966,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 251,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 668,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after purchasing an additional 41,319 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.14. 13,160,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,188,400. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $211.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

