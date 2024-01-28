Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,830. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $108.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.56 and a 200 day moving average of $96.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.23.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

