Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,106. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $241.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

