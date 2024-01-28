Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,703. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

