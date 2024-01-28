Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 367 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $489.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,097,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,177,784. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $491.45. The firm has a market cap of $378.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

