Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.72. 7,744,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,207,090. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.53. The company has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

