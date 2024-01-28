Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 17,956 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 77.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,956 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,580. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

