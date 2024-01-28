Carr Financial Group Corp Has $3.96 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 1.6% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,998,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,490,000 after acquiring an additional 916,754 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,511,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after acquiring an additional 94,107 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 731.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 91,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 87,231 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 327.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 85,531 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

FHLC traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.76. 114,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,003. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.52. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

