Carr Financial Group Corp Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carr Financial Group Corp lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 3.3 %

AMAT stock traded down $5.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.90. 6,653,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,804,585. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.32. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.96 and a 1 year high of $178.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.