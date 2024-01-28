CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Cap of $40.35 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $40.35 million and $1.90 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00017408 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00017300 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,133.85 or 1.00183085 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001027 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011388 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.99 or 0.00204456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05117039 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,704,875.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

