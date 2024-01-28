Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,556. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 218,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

