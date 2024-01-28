CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Down 38.5% in January

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CFSB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CFSB Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.64. 832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.14 and a beta of 0.11. CFSB Bancorp has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.15.

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

CFSB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CFSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CFSB Bancorp had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

