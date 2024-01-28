Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.14. 9,151,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,757. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $184.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

