Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,140 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $84,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,151,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $184.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

