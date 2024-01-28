CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Short Interest Up 53.4% in January

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CHS Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CHSCN stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,935. CHS has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.4438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

