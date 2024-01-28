Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.1% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,160,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,188,400. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.31. The company has a market cap of $211.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

