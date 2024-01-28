Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 380 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.2% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,737,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $685,029,000 after acquiring an additional 213,632 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.25. The company had a trading volume of 107,343,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,976,472. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.59 and its 200-day moving average is $242.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $582.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Barclays decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.