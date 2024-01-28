Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 8.2% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,589,000 after purchasing an additional 591,652 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,858,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,649. The firm has a market cap of $341.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $243.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.48 and its 200-day moving average is $223.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

