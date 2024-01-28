Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.2% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $53.67. 14,041,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,099,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

