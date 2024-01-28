CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Reduced by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $36,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,486. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.24 and its 200 day moving average is $206.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.42 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,146 shares of company stock worth $4,406,954 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

