CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 50.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $23.68.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in CNX Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 136,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CNX

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.