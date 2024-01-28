CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 50.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.
CNX Resources Stock Performance
Shares of CNX opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $23.68.
Institutional Trading of CNX Resources
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in CNX Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 136,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CNX Resources
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
