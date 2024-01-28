Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.93.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,668,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $83.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

