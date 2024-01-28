Compound (COMP) Price Down 1.6% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $440.22 million and approximately $35.69 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for $54.55 or 0.00129636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00040614 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00022628 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004318 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000104 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,069,677 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,069,672.29217141 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.53923228 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 454 active market(s) with $30,164,446.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

