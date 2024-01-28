Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197,478 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,796,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,606 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $249.50. 1,078,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,068. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.49. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

