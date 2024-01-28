Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 25,080 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,080 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874,752 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,966 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 844,315 shares during the period.

BSCP stock remained flat at $20.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 923,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,569. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.0622 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

