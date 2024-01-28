Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. David Kennon Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 42,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 55,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.70. 481,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,872. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

