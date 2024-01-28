Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,911,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,502,573. The company has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

