Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $12.40 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

QQQ traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $423.81. 37,137,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,956,096. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $285.19 and a 52 week high of $429.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.