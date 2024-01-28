Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO remained flat at $54.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,297. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.64.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

