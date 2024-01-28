Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 2.01% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 228.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 563,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 101,135 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Performance

IDHQ stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. 35,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,532. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $29.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. The company has a market cap of $193.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

