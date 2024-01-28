Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,004,831,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,100,000 after buying an additional 1,072,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18,603.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,992,000 after buying an additional 883,870 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,435,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.47. 1,055,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,686. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.35 and a 1 year high of $176.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

