Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,651 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AFL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,740. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $85.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.53.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

