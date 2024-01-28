Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $423.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,137,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,956,096. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.81. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $429.85.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

