Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GLW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.86. 4,596,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

