Cottage Street Advisors LLC Acquires 1,285 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,672,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,138. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $73.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.